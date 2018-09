When to tune in: Saturday, September 29th at 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

When the Titanic goes down, Lord Grantham loses his immediate heirs and his daughter Mary loses her fiance, throwing Downton Abbey and its servants into turmoil. The new heir turns out to be Matthew, a lowly lawyer with novel ideas about country life. Starring Hugh Bonneville, Dame Maggie Smith and Elizabeth McGovern.