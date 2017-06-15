Earth’s Natural Wonders: Living Wonders

When to Tune In: Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.

Witness wonders created by the force that makes our planet unique — life itself.

In the Amazon Rainforest, two 9-year old boys must prepare themselves for a terrifying rite of passage involving the insect with the most painful sting on Earth: the bullet ant. In Borneo, a father must provide for his family by climbing to the roof of a vast cave to collect birds’ nests. And, in Bangladesh’s Sundarbans, the largest mangrove forest in the world, a father and son must brave killer bees and man-eating tigers to find honey.

The Earth’s Natural Wonders series tells the stories of some of our planet’s most spectacular places and how they have shaped the lives of those who live there.

Across the world there are a handful of breath-taking sights — Mount Everest, the Grand Canyon, the Amazon rainforest – and while these natural wonders are awe-inspiring, they do not stand in splendid isolation. People and animals live in these places, and each wonder has shaped their existence in fundamental ways.

Many of Earth’s natural wonders are among the world’s most inhospitable environments and so present unique challenges for their inhabitants. See how the people who live in some of our natural wonders overcome those challenges – and the ingenuity and bravery needed to make a living here.

The Earth’s Natural Wonders team filmed on six continents and in 12 languages so that local contributors could tell their stories in their own words. Using the latest scientific knowledge and state-of-the-art computer graphics, the Earth’s Natural Wonders series also explores how many of these Wonders were created — and the forces that are still at work, making the wonders what they are today.