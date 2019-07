Friday, July 5th at 10:00 p.m.

This one-hour documentary marks the bicentennial of the start of construction of the Erie Canal when surveyors and excavators began linking the young United States’ east to its west in 1817 and depicts how a young nation broke through with its first great crusade of ingenuity by willing an impossible-to-build, 363-mile man-made waterway to the American frontier.

Erie: The Canal That Made America was last modified: by