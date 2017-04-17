Escape from a Nazi Death Camp

When: Thursday, April 20 at 10:00 PM

In east Poland, at Sobibor, the remote Nazi death camp, 300 Jewish prisoners staged a bloody break out. This film travels back to Sobibor with the last remaining survivors to reveal their extraordinary story of courage, desperation and determination. The film uses brutally honest drama-reconstruction and first-hand testimony to reveal the incredible escape story.

The multi-layered plot unfolds like a movie — from the last-minute change to the escape plan forced by an unexpected arrival of a train load of SS soldiers, to the systematic luring of individual camp guards to separate locations and different deaths — yet every terrible and inspiring moment of the story is true.