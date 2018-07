When to tune in: Tuesday, July 17th at 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Deval Patrick is the first African-American governor of Massachusetts and Jessica Alba is an actress who proudly embraces her Mexican-American heritage. But cutting-edge DNA analysis reveals that the family trees contain a far more diverse range of cultures and races. DNA is used to delve deeper into the families of other guests in the series, including Valerie Jarrett and Henry Louis Gates Jr.