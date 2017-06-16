Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (In Search of Our Fathers)

When to Tune In: Tuesday, July 11 at 9 p.m.

Three guests who know almost nothing about their fathers’ histories: Stephen King’s father walked out on the family when he was only two years old, and never returned; Courtney Vance wants to learn more about his true roots after the tragic suicide of his father, a foster child who never knew the identity of his biological parents; and Gloria Reuben’s father was 78 years old when she was born, and he died when she was young, taking the secret of his ancestry with him. We solve the mysteries of their paternal ancestry and introduce them to relatives they never knew they had.