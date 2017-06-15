When to Tune In: Thursday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m.

“Folk Legends: Isn’t This a Time!” is perhaps one of the greatest folk concerts of all time. The Weavers, Peter, Paul & Mary, Pete Seeger and Arlo Guthrie performed together at Carnegie Hall in 2003 and now that concert is being televised for the first time on PBS. This last gathering of these legendary folk artists was also the last in a series of annual concerts at Carnegie Hall that was produced by the late folk impresario Harold Leventhal.

“Folk Legends: Isn’t This a Time!” is linked to the famous 1955 Carnegie Hall concert by The Weavers that was masterminded by Harold Leventhal to defy the blacklist and to restore The Weavers’ right to perform publicly. Some music historians attribute the start of the modern folk revival to that historic performance.