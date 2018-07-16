Food Flirts : Pastrami Meets Ramen & Burger Meets Dosa

When to tune in: Sunday, July 22nd at 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

In Pastrami meets Ramen, join the sisters as they learn how artisan pastrami is crafted, take a ramen noodle and broth making lesson, teach viewers about the Jewish comfort food noodle kugel and then give birth to the pastrami ramen noodle kugel.

In Burger meets Dosa, follow the Brass sisters as they tackle their burger bucket list, then “flirt” their way into an Indian kitchen to uncover the mystique of Indian dosa. After some careful experimentation in their home kitchen, they serve up the cheeseburger dosa.