When to Tune In: Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10 p.m.

Premiere episode: While “Too big to fail” was heard during the 2008 financial crisis, “small enough to jail” wasn’t even a whisper. Hear the little-known story of the only U.S. bank prosecuted after the financial crisis. Director Steve James (Hoop Dreams, The Interrupters) chronicles the Chinese immigrant Sung family’s fight to clear their names.