When to Tune In: Wednesday, May 31 at 10:30 PM

FRONTLINE teams up with writer and surgeon Atul Gawande to examine how doctors care for terminally ill patients. In conjunction with Gawande’s new book, Being Mortal, the film explores the relationships between doctors and patients nearing the end of life, and shows how many doctors – including Gawande himself – struggle to talk honestly and openly with their dying patients.