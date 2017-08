When to Tune In: Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10 p.m.

With the NFL back in the news, FRONTLINE investigates how the league denied and worked to refute scientific evidence that violent collisions at the heart of the game are linked to long-term brain injuries. Drawn from a book by ESPN journalists Steve Fainaru and Mark Fainaru-Wada, the film tells the hidden story of the NFL’s concussion crisis. (pt. 1/2)