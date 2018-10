Wednesday, Oct. 31st at 10:00 p.m.

Hear the early warnings about Facebook’s impact on privacy and democracy in the U.S. and around the world, as well as the company’s response to charges of promoting “fake news” and disrupting American politics. Dozens of original interviews and rare footage show how Facebook faced claims of misuse while becoming an unprecedented global player, and show the company’s role sowing division worldwide and the challenges facing the social media platform.