#GivingTuesdayPBSCLT

November 14, 2017
Give Good Giving Tuesday with Charlotte skyline in the background and Giving Tuesday 11.28 purple block in the lower center

Giving Tuesday is November 28th. Join thousands of your friends and neighbors to support your local WTVI PBS Charlotte. Please consider making a one-time or monthly $5 or $10 donation.

We give the gift of quality, commercial-free programs 365 days a year for free. Today, we’re asking you to help by making a tax-deductible gift.

Donate and then use the hashtag #GivingTuesdayCLT to encourage your friends on social media to do the same. The burden is light when EVERYONE does their part.

YOU can make a difference this holiday season!

Thank you!