Grantchester : Season 2 : Episodes 1 , 2 & 3

When to tune in: Saturday, July 14th at 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

In episode 1, Sidney is suspected of murder. But then so are a fellow priest, a photographer, and a classmate of the victim. Geordie makes up his mind about who will hang.

Then in episode 2, a professor dies in a suspicious fall. A government agent warns Geordie to back off the case. Meanwhile, Sidney is warned off an old flame but finds a new prospect.

And in episode 3, Sidney and Geordie answer a false alarm, which turns into a real murder investigation. Amanda gets into trouble. Things get more serious with Margaret.