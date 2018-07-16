Grantchester : Season 2 : Episodes 4, 5 and 6

When to tune in: Saturday, July 21st at 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

An apparent suicide leads Sidney to perform an exorcism. Gary goes on trial. Leonard bets on a longshot. Margaret makes her move. Amanda confronts her lost love.

Will Gary go to the gallows? Will Geordie go to prison? Are Sidney and Geordie’s crime fighting days over? The case of a suspicious death takes a surprising turn.

Sidney seeks oblivion. His friend Sam seeks forgiveness. A dead girl’s parents seek revenge. Amanda seeks Sidney. Leonard finally takes a stand.