Grantchester : Season 3 : Episodes 4, 5, 6 and 7

When to tune in: Saturday, August 4th at 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m.

In episode 4, Sidney and Geordie struggle to determine the connection between a murder and a number of post office robberies. Then in episode 5, when a young woman’s death is covered up, Sidney and Geordie try to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. In episode 6, Sidney tries to right a wrong, and so does Geordie. Mrs. Maguire has some of her questions answered, and turns a new leaf. Amanda gives Sidney an ultimatum. And in the season finale, a boy goes missing, and the entire village heads out in search of him.