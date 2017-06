When to Tune In: Sunday, June 18 at 9:00 PM

Grantchester returns after last season’s cliffhanger ending for Reverend Sidney Chambers (James Norton, Happy Valley) and the woman he loves, Amanda (Morven Christie, The Replacement). What sort of future can there be for a vicar and married woman carrying her husband’s child? Robson Green (Reckless) also returns as Sidney’s best friend Inspector Geordie Keating in seven new episodes following the improbable crime-fighting duo.