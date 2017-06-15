Great Estates Scotland

When to Tune In: Friday, Sept. 29 beginning at 9 p.m.

This four-part series takes an in-depth look at the workings of some of Scotland’s most magnificent country estates through the eyes of the current owners, the ghillies, the gardeners and the housekeepers, not forgetting the paying guests who frequent these stunning country estates.

The programs, filmed entirely in Scotland, tell the fascinating stories behind these magnificent buildings: Dumfries was built in the 1750s and recently restored to its former glory by Prince Charles; the idea of Kincardine was given to Mary Pickering by Andrew Carnegie; Rosslyn Chapel survives today thanks to “The DaVinci Code” and gives the visitor the sense of living in the Dark Ages; and Iveraray, home to five centuries of the ancestral Clan Campbell line, is where the 2012 Downton Abbey Christmas special was filmed.