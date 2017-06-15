Great Performances : Andrea Bocelli Cinema

When to Tune In: Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

From the internationally famous Dolby Theater in the heart of Hollywood, Andrea Bocelli pays musical tribute to the silver screen in a lush concert of beloved songs from the movies. Joined by Grammy-winning producer David Foster, the renowned tenor performs memorable favorites from blockbuster classics including The Godfather, Scent of a Woman, Dr. Zhivago, Once Upon a Time in America, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and many more.

Bocelli sings in five different languages (Italian, French, Spanish, English and Sicilian) and, through the magic of digital wizardry, partners in a virtual duet with global superstar Ariana Grande on the heart wrenching duet “E più ti penso” from Once Upon A Time in America/Malena, and in person with Nicole Scherzinger on the epic musical anthem “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” from Evita.