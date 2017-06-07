When to Tune In: Thursday, June 8 at 8:30 PM

Like Enrico Caruso before him, Luciano Pavarotti extended his presence far beyond the limits of Italian opera. Quickly establishing his rich sound as the great male operatic voice of the 20th century, he expanded his reach to stadium concerts and pop collaborations that brought him fame beyond measure. Audiences adored his larger than life personality, childlike charm, generous figure and happy go lucky style. In 1963, he debuted in Amsterdam, Vienna, Zurich and finally London. Even today, his powerful sound, with its natural grace and brilliant color, still leads many to consider him the world’s greatest voice. Pavarotti brought opera to the masses and made football fans worldwide fall in love with “Nessun dorma.” This program includes that hit and other arias from La Bohème, Rigoletto and Aida; Neapolitan songs in arrangements by Henry Mancini, including “Mamma” and “O Sole Mio”; and popular duets with Bono, Sting, Vanessa Williams and Eric Clapton.