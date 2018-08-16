Great Scenic Railway Journeys : Trains Around North America

When to tune in: Wednesday, August 22nd at 7:00 p.m.

“Trains Around North America” traces America’s railroad history, telling the unforgettable stories of the continent’s historic and scenic tourist railroads. More than just a tour, these stories capture railroads as they defined the spirit of North America, creating a new industry and re-writing transportation history. The program transports viewers to a variety of railways – from quiet and relaxing trains featuring spectacular meals and views, to fast-paced trains full of glitz, glamour and movie stars.