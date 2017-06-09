When to Tune In: Monday, June 12 at 7:00 PM

This hit PBS concert with never before seen bonus footage & interviews celebrates Mathis’ 50th anniversary in the music business. He gathered 2,000 of his closest friends in the music business at the Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City and regaled them with an amazing concert called Johnny Mathis: Wonderful! Wonderful!

Mathis has had five of his albums on the Billboard charts simultaneously, an achievement equaled by only two other singers: Frank Sinatra and Barry Manilow. He has released 200 singles and had 71 songs charted around the world.