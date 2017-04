When: Friday, April 7 at 9 PM

This six-part documentary series directed by Ken Burns and co-produced with his longtime colleague, Dayton Duncan, who also wrote the script, is the story of an idea as uniquely American as the Declaration of Independence and just as radical: that the most special places in the nation should be preserved, not for royalty or the rich, but for everyone.

As such, it follows in the tradition of Burns’s exploration of other American inventions, such as baseball and jazz.