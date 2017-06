When to Tune In: Tuesday, June 13 at 7:00 PM

Do you enjoy listening to popular music of the 1950s? This program will feature a number of performers including Mel Carter, the Four Aces, the Chordettes, the Four Lads, Patti Page, Don Cherry and the Crew Cuts. The program is hosted by Pat Boone, Phyllis McGuire, Mary Lou Metzker, Patti Page and Debbie Reynolds.