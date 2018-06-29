Masterpiece Mystery : Grantchester : Season 1, Episodes 4, 5 and 6

When to tune in: Saturday, July 7th at 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

In episode 4, a shocking murder reveals the depths of homophobia in Cambridge. Geordie crosses swords with Sidney over conduct of the investigation. Then in episode 5, on holiday in London, Sidney and Geordie happen upon a murder, allowing them to show Scotland Yard a thing or two. And in episode 6, as Geordie’s life hangs in the balance, Sidney has to defy police to stop a killing spree. Sidney’s romantic life falls apart.