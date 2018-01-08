Create and Update Member Account Information Now Available

Now you can access your account and update or change your member information anytime you like.

Please call our Membership Department at 704-330-5929 or send us an email to retrieve you account ID to create your online membership account.

If you’ve already created your account, click on the button below to update your information.

You Make the Difference!

PBS Charlotte is your community-supported, locally-owned PBS station. Your support helps us build a more informed, connected and educated community.

From unexpected discoveries to performances that bring the house down to marvelously engaging drama to the most trustd news and public affairs in America, your donations make it possible for PBS Charlotte to bring you this whole wide world of wonder and entertainment every day of the year. Thank you for being a valued member!