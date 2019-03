Saturday, March 16th at 7:00 p.m.

Patti Page and Nick Clooney co-host performances and archival classics from the late 50s and early 60s pop era with fellow co-hosts Peter Marshall, Wink Martindale and Mary Lou Metzger of “The Lawrence Welk Show.” Featured are Frankie Laine, Julius LaRosa, the Four Lads, the Four Aces, the Four Freshmen, Roger Williams, Lenny Welch, the Platters, the DeCastro Sisters, and archival performances from Rosemary Clooney, Perry Como and Nat King Cole.