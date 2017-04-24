NATURE: Forest of the Lynx

When: Thursday, April 27 at 8:00 PM

Forests are far more complex than previously imagined. Travel deep into the remote forests of the Kalkalpen National Park in Austria – the largest area of wilderness in the Alps. Abandoned and unmanaged by man for close to a quarter of a century, the forest’s dramatic cycle of growth and decay now rules the landscape.

What appears at first to be devastation and destruction is in fact part of the fundamental process of the forest’s regeneration and transformation back to its natural, primeval state – along with pygmy owls, woodpeckers, and colorful insects. One of the most salient changes in the forest, however, is the return of the lynx.

After 150 years of absence, the feline’s illusive presence is a testimony to nature’s power of revival, making the lynx the symbol of the forest.