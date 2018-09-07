Nature : Wild France

When to tune in: Thursday, September 13th at 8:00 p.m.

For most, a trip to France includes fine food, local wines, beautiful cities and celebrated culture of all kinds. This is a trip of a different sort altogether, featuring the unexpected flora and fauna of the country, both great and small. Journeying from the Pyrenees to the Alps, all around the mainland and farther on to Corsica, it is the story of the wild side of France. Breathtaking photography reveals wolves, wild boar and even bears living among France’s many mountains, valleys and forests.