NHK Special : Rescuing the Lost Battalion – The Story Behind the “Heroes”

When to tune in: Friday, September 14th at 9:00 p.m.

During World War II, Japanese-Americans formed the 442nd Infantry Regiment to show their loyalty to the United States. Despite discrimination at home, they served with distinction on the Western Front and were regarded as heroes. In October 1944, the team responded to an emergency order to rescue soldiers who were surrounded by German troops. 211 men of the “Lost Battalion” were saved but at the cost of more than 800 casualties throughout the month. This program explores the bravery of the 442nd Infantry Regiment through recollections of its members and confidential records.