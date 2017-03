Join us Wednesday, March 22 at 9:00 PM for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: 50 Years and Circlin’ Back.

Celebrate the groundbreaking band’s musical milestones and hits along with special guests Vince Gill, John Prine, Jackson Browne, Alison Krauss, Rodney Crowell, Jerry Jeff Walker, Jimmy Ibbotson, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and Byron House.