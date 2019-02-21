NOVA: Great Human Odyssey

Thursday, Feb. 28th at 9:00 p.m.

Numbering no more than a few thousand, tiny groups of intrepid humans began to move out of Africa—eventually reaching every corner of the earth. How did these early humans overcome the world’s most difficult terrain and ultimately dominate the planet? How did our forebears acquire the skills, technology and talent to thrive in every environment on earth? And how did they cross the furnace of the Sahara or survive frigid ice ages or manage to sail to the remotest Pacific islands? Takes a spectacular global journey through the past, following our ancestors’ footsteps out of Africa along a trail of fresh scientific clues to help unravel the mystery of how we got where we are.