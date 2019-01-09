Nova: Kīlauea: Hawaii on Fire

Thursday, Jan. 24th at 9:00 p.m.

Thousands of Hawaiian residents were uprooted in 2018 when Kīlauea volcano erupted, sending rivers of lava through communities and into the ocean. This frightening spike in Kīlauea’s activity transformed parts of the island paradise into a roaring inferno, spewing rock and causing massive destruction. Join scientists and local residents as they head underground to investigate the geological cause of the eruption. Along the way, discover how Hawaiʻi’s distinctive volcanoes formed in the first place, and what they tell us about the future of the island chain.