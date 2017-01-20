NOVA: Sunken Ship Rescue

When to Tune In: Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9:00 PM

Follow the epic operation to secure, raise, and salvage the Costa Concordia cruise ship, which ran aground and tragically capsized off the coast of Italy on January 13, 2012, killing 32 people.

The massive wreck—with a 160-foot-long hole in its hull—stretches the length of three football fields, weighs 45,000 tons, and was half submerged on the site of a protected reef. Moving it from its precarious perch on the edge of an underwater cliff turned into a technical and logistical challenge of staggering proportions.

Join NOVA as they follow a team of more than 500 divers and engineers working around the clock as they attempt the biggest ship recovery project in history.