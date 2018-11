Thursday, Nov. 15th at 9:00 p.m.

In July 2018, the world held its breath as an international team of cave divers endeavored to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach stranded deep in a flooded cave in Thailand. Follow the harrowing operation and discover the scientific ingenuity that made the rescue possible. Hear how rescuers explored every option — from pumping out water, to drilling a new exit, to ultimately cave-diving with the children through the treacherous, flooded passages.