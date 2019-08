Thursday, August 8th at 9:00 p.m.

Nearly a billion miles from the Sun lies perhaps the most captivating and beloved planet: Saturn. Over the past 40 years, a handful of space probes has given us glimpses of this gas giant, relaying tantalizing discoveries like a massive hexagonal jet-stream that caps its north pole. But it was NASA’s Cassini, which toured Saturn’s realm for 13 years, that delivered the most astounding new insights.