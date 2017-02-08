Join us Thursday, February 9 at 9:00 PM for NOVA: Ultimate Cruise Ship.

Weighing 54,000 gross tons and stretching over two football fields, the Seven Seas Explorer is no ordinary boat. Join pioneering shipbuilders as they endeavor to build the ULTIMATE cruise ship.

It will be decked with the finest gold, marble, and crystal, and designed to offer guests the roomiest accommodations of any commercial cruise ship…But engineering opulence is no easy feat.

NOVA follows a pioneering team of ship builders as they embark on what is advertised to be a milestone in maritime engineering.