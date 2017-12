When to Tune In: Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. & Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Born in Toronto to Greek parents, Pavlo’s Mediterranean music–a blend of Greek, flamenco, Latin and Balkan flavors–speaks for itself. His touring has taken him all over the world promoting his 11 albums. Live in Kastoria features guests G. Pinto and Remigio Pereira from The Tenors.