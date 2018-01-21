PBS CHARLOTTE WINS AN EMMY

Doug Stacker, Amy Burkett and Jeff Sonier at the 32nd Annual Midsouth Emmy Awardsin Nashville

PBS Charlotte received an Emmy during the 32nd Annual Regional Midsouth Emmy Awards held Saturday, Jan. 20 in Nashville. The station won for a special Carolina Impact report called Destination Cuba which aired January 2017. The Emmy was presented to videographer/producer Doug Stacker, host Amy Burkett and reporter Jeff Sonier.

PBS Charlotte also received an Emmy nomination in the Community Service category for a story highlighting a station initiative called Cyberchase Step It Up Challenge. The story was produced by videographer/reporter Jason Terzis.

The Nashville/Midsouth Region encompasses the states of North Carolina (except Asheville) and Tennessee, and the television market of Huntsville, Ala.