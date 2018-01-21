PBS CHARLOTTE WINS AN EMMY

PBS Charlotte received an Emmy during the 32nd Annual Regional Midsouth Emmy Awards held Saturday, Jan. 20 in Nashville. The station won for a special Carolina Impact report called Destination Cuba which aired January 2017. The Emmy was presented to videographer/producer Doug Stacker, host Amy Burkett and reporter Jeff Sonier.

PBS Charlotte also received an Emmy nomination in the Community Service category for a story highlighting a station initiative called Cyberchase Step It Up Challenge. The story was produced by videographer/reporter Jason Terzis.

The Nashville/Midsouth Region encompasses the states of North Carolina (except Asheville) and Tennessee, and the television market of Huntsville, Ala.