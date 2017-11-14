PBS Charlotte Receives RTDNAC/AP Awards

PBS Charlotte received awards in three categories at the 2017 RTDNAC/AP (Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas/Associated Press) Awards Luncheon held Saturday, Nov. 11. The awards contest recognizes the best of TV, radio and website work in North and South Carolina.

Executive Producer Jeff Rivenbark and Producer Russ Hunsinger won first place in the Education category for their story about a Mooresville woman who collected shoes for a Charlotte school where many students are homeless. Click to watch story.

Reporter Jeff Sonier and Producer Doug Stacker won first place in the General News category for their story about protests in uptown Charlotte following the Keith Lamont Scott shooting in September 2016. Click to watch story.

Stacker also won a second place award in the Photography category for his video essay about a violinmaker in Belmont. Click to see story.

Each of these stories were shown on PBS Charlotte’s Carolina Impact program which airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m .

More than 160 professional and student journalists from across the Carolinas took part in the awards luncheon at Charlotte Motor Speedway. You can read the complete list of winners here.