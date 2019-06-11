PBS Passport: Your Favorite PBS Shows On-Demand

Now you can access more of your favorite PBS shows than ever before!

Binge the latest seasons and catch-up on your favorites. Anytime you want. Anywhere you are. On your smartphone, computer or tablet. Your ticket to the best of PBS for a donation of $120 or $10 a month or more.

In addition, the library is full of public television’s acclaimed arts, science, history, and lifestyle programs, including How We Got to Now, Earth a New Wild, Austin City Limits and a rotating selection of unforgettable films from Ken Burns. You can watch PBS Passport on the following platforms and devices: • Desktop computers & laptops using the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Internet Explorer

• PBS Video iOS and Android apps for smartphones and tablets

• Apple TV

• Roku

• Amazon Fire TV

• Amazon Fire Stick

Coming to Passport in June

Passport Frequently Asked Questions

What is Passport?

Passport is a member benefit that provides PBS Charlotte donors extended on-demand access to a rich library of quality public television programming online and on your mobile device.

Why is PBS Charlotte making this service available?

As more and more people are watching television content on demand on computers and digital devices, Passport gives donors a way to enjoy extended access to PBS and local content on platforms including computers, smartphones, tablets and streaming video devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick.

Who is eligible for Passport?

Passport is the newest member benefit available for PBS Charlotte donors with a yearly contribution of $120 or an ongoing monthly sustaining contribution of $10 or more.

How can I activate my Passport account?

If you are an active PBS Charlotte member giving $120 (or $10 monthly) or more, and we have a valid email address on file, you may have already received an email with activation instructions (remember to also check your SPAM folders).

If you didn’t receive an email, contact Member Services at 704-330-5929.

What kind of content can people find on Passport?

With Passport, you can access thousands of hours of programming, representing many genres, including drama, history, science, natural history and the arts. Notable titles include MASTERPIECE series such as Downton Abbey and Victoria along with other favorites such as Nature, NOVA, Antiques Roadshow, Finding Your Roots, The Great British Baking Show and many more.

The Passport library will continue to grow as more series and episodes are added.

At this time, there are no plans to incorporate PBS Kids content into Passport.

How can viewers find content that’s available on Passport?

Members who wish to take advantage of Passport must activate their account for access. They will be asked to register to confirm their identity and membership status in order to start enjoying Passport. These videos are only available to users who are registered for Passport.

To find Passport video, simply look for the distinctive compass icon:

Which desktop browser do I need?

Passport supports the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari.

I’m not seeing my favorite PBS show on Passport. Why not?

Hundreds of hours of on-demand content is available via Passport however the library of content will continue to grow over time as more titles are added.

I just made a donation today, why can’t I activate Passport?

If you donated online or over the phone at the $120 level (or $10 monthly) or more, you will receive two emails. One from PBS Charlotte confirming your gift, the other from noreply@pbs.org with the subject line “WTVI Passport Activation Code” with your access token. It may take up to 48 hours for the emails to reach your inbox. Please also check your Junk or Spam folder as well.

I’m seeing a message that says I already activated, but can’t remember how to sign in.

At the time you activated, you were asked to choose one of three sign in methods: using your Google, Facebook or PBS account. If you can’t remember which option you chose, you can try each one without doing any harm to your accounts. Each has its own process for resetting passwords should you need to. You can also call PBS Passport Technical Support at 844-417-6327.

Can I give Passport as a gift?

Yes, it’s a wonderful way to give the gift of public television! Contact Member Services at 704-330-5929 or go to Passport as a Gift.