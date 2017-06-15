PBS Previews “The Vietnam War” premiering Sunday, Sept. 17

Ten years in the making, join filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick for a special sneak peek of “The Vietnam War.” See exclusive clips from the television event of the fall.

In an immersive 360-degree narrative, Burns and Novick tell the epic story of the Vietnam War as it has never before been told on film. “The Vietnam War,” premiering on PBS Charlotte on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., features testimony from nearly 100 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both the winning and losing sides.