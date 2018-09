When to tune in: Sunday, September 16th at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Season 3 finds Ross and Demelza attempting to repair their relationship, while George Warleggan builds his empire to crush the Poldarks. Elizabeth harbors a dangerous secret, and Dwight is captured during the war with France. Will Ross risk everything to save his friend?

Poldark : Season 3 : Episodes 1 and 2 was last modified: by