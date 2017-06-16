Masterpiece Series Premiere – Prime Suspect: Tennison

When to Tune In: Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m.

Survey the early career of iconic detective Jane Tennison, the role played by Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect. The drama rewinds to 1970s London, when Jane (Stefanie Martini) is a young probationary officer in an environment where sexism is the norm. Tennison isn’t on the force for long before she starts to learn the cold facts of police work. She turns the head of her handsome boss, DI Bradfield, but also impresses him with her instincts. He enlists her help, and Jane becomes immersed in her first murder investigation.