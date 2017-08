When to Tune In: Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 19 at 11 p.m.

Celebrate legends of the 60s and 70s brought together in a once-in-a-lifetime concert: Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Ben E. King and the Drifters, Dionne Warwick, the Isley Brothers, Percy Sledge, Little Anthony & the Imperials and more greats.