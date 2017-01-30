Tune in Friday, February 3 at 9:00 PM for Rock, Rhythm and Doo-Wop.

Frankie Valli, Jerry Butler and Lloyd Price host this concert saluting the early days of rock.

Performers include Little Richard, Lenny Welch, Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Kathy Young and the Innocents, the Contours, Hal Miller and the Rays, the Duprees, Ed Townsend, the Reflections, Lou Christie, Bobby Lewis, the Fleetwoods, Larry Chance and the Earls, Shep’s Limelites, Lenny Cocco and the Chimes, Gene Hughes and the Casinos and Fred Parris and the Satins.