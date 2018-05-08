Royal Wedding Watch

When to Tune In: Monday, May 14 at 10 p.m.

Who doesn’t love a wedding, much less a royal wedding at that? Tune in all week long at 10 p.m. as Meredith Vieira reports live from Windsor Castle. We’ll explore the history of the pageantry, pomp and protocol surrounding the ceremony; all leading up to the big day!

PBS Charlotte invites you to join us for live coverage of the nuptials on Saturday, May 19 at 4:15 a.m. The doors of St. George’s chapel will open and guests will arrive at 5:00 a.m. leading up to the ceremony beginning at 7:00 a.m.