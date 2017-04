When: Sunday, April 16 at 11PM

Travel with historian Lucy Worsley back to the Tudor court to witness some of the most dramatic moments in the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives, each of whom found a method of exerting influence. The programs combine drama with historical comment.

In Divorced, Worsley examines the happy marriage of Henry VIII to first wife, Katherine of Aragon. Despite her skill and devotion as his queen, she fails to give Henry the son he needs and he falls for Anne Boleyn.