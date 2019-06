Wednesday, June 26th at 9:00 p.m.

Seize & Secure: The Battle for La Fière sheds light on a relatively unexplored, but pivotal battle to secure a critical route inland for allied forces invading France on June 6, 1944. The fight for the La Fière causeway and bridge is regarded as one of the bloodiest small arms battles in U.S. military history, fought largely by paratroopers and glidermen from the 82nd Airborne Division.