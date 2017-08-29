Stories of Service

Told below are stories from men, women, children, American and Vietnamese, that served during the Vietnam War. These first-person experiences give a brief insight into the war then and the war now that forever remains in their memories.

——————————————————————————————–

“Within my first five days of being in Vietnam–a centipede (not sure if they bit or stung)–got me on the forearm. The shape of his body stayed on my arm for about two weeks.

The Corpsman (medical personnel) told me that my body was still in good condition–but if I had been in Vietnam six months or more, the bite probably would have killed me–it was my introduction to the insect species of southeast Asia.

My third week there we were overrun by the Vietcong. They got in our perimeter about two in the morning–we didn’t get them all out until about daylight. And it sure was nice to hear “Puff the Magic Dragon” (the C-130 planes with the machine guns) come to help secure our position.

In early 1968, we were up on the DMZ helping with the siege of Khe Sanh, called “Operation Pegasus,” we received a taste of our own medicine. We were receiving artillery rounds from the North Vietnamese. Just about everybody in the unit were saying prayers day and night hoping we would make it back home. Two of our members were killed. I thanked the Lord for letting me come back home.

(post historical note: later learned that this operation kept many Marines to the north at DMZ. The Vietcong used that to start the “Tet Offensive” in the south)

We had a guy in our unit and he would hang around with the black guys, He had told us, every time he got a letter from his mama, she would always say, “Your daddy says he will be glad when you get back home so you can join the Club (“club” being the KKK). He said he didn’t know how he was going to explain to his daddy that black guys saved his life and he had bBlack friends now.

We used to shoot at night what we called “harassment and interdiction fire” in the direction of the paths the Vietcong would use trying to deter them from overrunning our unit. Early the next morning by daylight, there would be women, Vietnamese families, coming to our gate carrying babies and children who had received artillery fire from us that night before. The children were wounded, maimed or deceased…this impacted me and still does whenever I hear children cry.”

– Larry R. Reid, Staff Sargent (E-6)

——————————————————————————————–

“I enlisted in the United States Air Force in July, 1974. By this time, the Viet Nam War was winding down. Prior to my enlistment, I was unaware of the trickle down effect that it had on my life.

I would hear about boys getting drafted and about some that did everything in their power to avoid serving in the military. There were deferments for men with wives and children, students and people with medical problems. The people in the Air Force were volunteers. Most Airmen joined to escape being drafted into the Army or the Marines. The Air Force wasn’t a combat organization.

Not only was there a war going on in Viet Nam, the country was fighting several battles of its own; this was the time of the Black Power movement and the feminist movement. I was caught up in a three-way battle being black, female and having a high mechanical aptitude was a blessing but also a curse.

Just a few years prior to my enlistment, in order to become a WAF (Woman in the Air Force) you had to pass a written and physical exam and your recruiter had to submit a photograph with your application. So we still had few of those beauty queens on active duty in 1974. Also, during that time, women who enlisted in the military were labeled as either promiscuous or gay.

Now, we had black women with huge afros and could lift the required 70 pounds. That allowed us to be placed into jobs that had been previously dominated by men. My flight, W123, was composed of just as many black girls as white. There seemed to be more country girls than city girls. Most of the girls were going into non-traditional jobs (whether they wanted to or not). There was only one male in my Jet Engine Mechanic class!

There was no talk of war and we were isolated. No tv or radio for a few weeks. Nixon had resigned and replaced about four days before we found out.

One of the saddest things about that time was the way that members of the military were disrespected. A lot of people though that this was an unjust war. Black men, especially, questioned their mandated commitment to fight a foreign enemy of color when the real enemy was at home. I was reluctant to wear my uniform too far from the base because of stories of being spat on or harassed.

When the war ended, I don’t remember any kind of celebration. Nothing significant happened.

It was over and life went on.”

– Christina Simmons

——————————————————————————————–

On April 7, 1969 I arrived in Vietnam. I was assigned to the 4th Infantry Division Replacement Detachment, Pleiku.

My first hot meal was so juicy, that it all ran together. The bread was so crunchy, and later I realized it was filled with tiny black bugs. A short time later I was assigned to the 1st Battalion 22nd Infantry Division as a combat medic, serving on firebase no-slack. I moved to the head medic position.

I went on many patrols and received my Combat Medical Badge. On Nov. 14, 1969, while on patrol I was wounded in action. I was awarded the Purple Heart Medal while in the hospital at Qui Nhon.

Other things I remember was while we were on patrols…how we walked thru rice patties, how there would be water leeches, how our socks and boots were soaked but we left them on our feet for fear we might have conflict from the enemy.

Also I remember the ground leeches and how we covered our heads at night with poncho liners because of the many mosquitoes. I remember drinking muddy water from the rice patties also. These are just a few of the better memories I have from Vietnam.”

– Vernon W. Avery

——————————————————————————————–

I am not a victim.

I crawled out from under the bed to find part of the roof of our house was missing.The four walls were filled with bullet holes.Many of my childhood playmates, who’s innocent were robbed and did not survived the Tet Offensive.I am not a victim.

I am not a victim.

I received my 15th birthday present from the government, a Garand M-1 rifle.

Our assignment was to guard one of the posts within the city limit.

Our order was to shoot at anything that moved after curfew.

We did, and in return we were greeted with flying bullets from AK47, which produced a sound one cannot erase from memory.

I am not a victim.

I am not a victim.

I held the lifeless body of my teacher, who blood dyed my starch white school uniform crimson.

I can still hear him whispers in his dying breath, “They found me.”

I am not a victim.

I am not a victim.

We zigzagged on the tarmac of Tan Son Nhut Airport with incoming artilleries.

We packed the C130 cargo plane with people.

As the plane took off, I was pinned in the darkness at the back of the plane.

I could hardly breathe, but all I could think of was that I just lost my country.

I am not a victim.

I am not a victim.

We moved from refugee camp to refugee camp, where daily diet consisted of flake of white fish and rice.

But our worry was toward my 6 month old nephew.

I am not a victim.

I had been called a Cong, a Charlie, a Chang, even a Jap.

Those words are too petty for me.

I had been denied of opportunities because of the color of my skin, the way I look and the way I talk.

But I made and will continue create my own opportunities.

I had lived, am living and will live in many interest times.

Whether it’s a curse or a blessing, it is up to me to control my destiny.

T. Minh Tran, is a refugee who barely escaped during the fall of Saigon at the age of 15, old enough to have scars from the war.

——————————————————————————————–

“I arrived in the Republic of Vietnam in 1969 assigned to the 196th light infantry brigade.

I was 20 years old with my whole life in front of me.

While engaging with the enemy under hostile fire on February 18, 1970, I was wounded for the first time and sent to the rear area to recover. After a partial recovery shortly thereafter, I returned to the battlefield once again. On May 16, 1970 I was wounded a second time engaging with the enemy.

After a short recuperation, I returned to the battlefield to engage with the North Vietnamese regular Army near the DMZ and was wounded a third time.

I received a total of three purple hearts, a bronze star and a commendation medal for all my engagements.

At the conclusion of my combat duty assignment in Vietnam, I was assigned to headquarters Americal division as an aid for A.E. Milloy, commanding major general of the of the Americal division.”